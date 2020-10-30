Hyderabad : 25-27 ideal marriage age for girls

Hyderabad : Whilst the debate on raising the age for marriage to girls is going on and has become a hot topic, experts are of the opinion that 25 to 27 would be the ideal age as both would be mentally, financially and physically strong to face the challenges life throws at them.

Dr Prabha Agarwal, Senior Gynecologist and Infertility Specialist, Medicover Women and Child Hospital, says, "Things that worked in previous generations are not working now. The pure organic food which was available for us in the past is hardly available to us resulting in low nutritional levels. Young adults must be prepared with a healthy lifestyle to handle a healthy life partner and baby. I suggest to people to get married around 25 to 27 years."

Dr Vasundara Cheepurupalli, Consultant (Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Laparoscopic Surgeon), KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, says that 23-27 is a good age both for males and females. "You are at your healthiest peak mentally and physically. It could be dangerous for girls below 18 years to go for childbirth. Also, it it is delayed too there is a problem. Older than 35 the eggs start to decline in quality, so marrying at 23 to 25 is a right time for both the genders," she opines.

There seems to be a consensus among the medical fraternity. "With growing age, the risk of developing physical health issues like diabetes hypertension is more. At the same time marrying at an early age is also risky especially under 20.

Marriage is not a wealth consuming or wealth enhancing event, it's a divine feeling of having someone on our side forever. The ideal age for marriage is preferably 25 to 30 years for both men and women," said Dr A Kiranmayi, Chief Clinical Dietitian, Apollo Cradle hospital, Jubilee Hills.

In any case, especially in urban India, girls are getting married only in their mid and late 20s. It would be perfect if one does not delay nor marry too early, avers Dr Mayuri Aavula, nutritionist.

"Nowadays, girls are reaching puberty in early age, which is because of lack of physical activities, proper nutrition and healthy diet. Girls have to be prepared properly by taking a healthy diet then they can be ready for a healthy lifestyle and there will not be any health complications while pregnant.

So, according to me, the ideal age would be 25 to 35 for both men and women to get married and have a child," said Sujatha Stephen, Chief Nutritionist, Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet.