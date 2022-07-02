Hyderabad: 25 booked for illegal water connections

Hyderabad: As many as 25 people were booked for taking illegal drinking water connections. The complaints were lodged by the Vigilance Wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB).



The Vigilance officials said that illegal connections taken to four buildings were removed and others have taken illegal connections from 15 mm pipe size to their residencies. A case under Sections U/S 269 and 430 IPC has been registered at Banjara Hills Police Station against the ones taking illegal connections. The officials have been conducting inspections in various areas of this section for the past five days. The illegal connections were removed and criminal cases were registered against them. Two outsourcing staff who had illegal connections were also removed from duty.

The Water Board officials warned that criminal cases would be booked against people who obtain water connection without prior permission from the Water Board. The plumber and other persons involved in getting an illegal water connection will also have to face action.

Officials asked citizens to report the Water Board on 9989998100, 998999228 if they find anyone having illegal water connection.