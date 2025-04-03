Live
Hyderabad: 3 sentenced to imprisonment for tax evasion
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department had filed prosecution complaints against Aravalli Prabhakar Rao, S/o Yadagiri, Gummi Narender Reddy, S/o Ranga...
Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department had filed prosecution complaints against Aravalli Prabhakar Rao, S/o Yadagiri, Gummi Narender Reddy, S/o Ranga Reddy and Kolan Jaipal Reddy, S/o Ram Reddy for willful attempt to evade tax u/s 276C (1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge for trial of cases under Economic Offences, Hyderabad.
The Special Judge for Economic Offences, Hyderabad, found all three persons guilty of amassing investments from undisclosed sources of income and sentenced them to undergo imprisonment for a period of one year and a fine of Rs 50,000.
