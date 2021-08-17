Hyderabad: 30 dengue cases reported in Fever Hospital

As the city is witnessing tremendous rainfall, the number of dengue cases in the city is on rise. In the last 15 fifteen days, the Fever Hospital in Hyderabad reported 30 dengue cases.



Fever Hospital superintendent Dr K Shankar said that the only mild cases of dengue were reported with no requirement of treatments like platelet transfusion. "The hospital has seen a slight increase in the number of cases this week. However, there is no severe case. As for Malaria, 10 cases were reported in less than 10 days," he said.



However, the situation in private hospitals is different as the people are in need of blood donors for platelet transfusion. It is learned that more platelet requests are coming in from the patients to the blood donation groups. With the growth of various diseases, the doctors are worried of co-infection i.e. both coronavirus and vector-borne diseases infecting the patients at the same time.

