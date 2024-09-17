Hyderabad: 30 medical camps set up across city

Hyderabad: To address the health emergencies during the mass immersion procession, the Health department will be having medical camps at 30 places in the city on Tuesday where the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols is taking place.

Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha directed the Medical and Health Department to make advance arrangements on the occasion of Ganesh immersion.

He said that health camps and ambulances should be made available in the areas where immersion takes place. Doctors and nursing staff should be available to provide prompt treatment in emergency situations.

As per the directions of the Minister, 30 health camps would be set up in the areas where Ganesh immersion is taking place in Hyderabad city. The Minister has directed the officials to be on constant alert in view of Ganesh immersion being held in full splendor across the state. Steps were already taken to make health camps available in 30 places in various areas of Hyderabad city where Ganesh immersion is taking place, medical kits with doctors and nursing staff are available in ambulances. The Minister directed to provide prompt treatment to those who reach the hospital for medical emergencies.