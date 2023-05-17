Hyderabad: 3.5K students continue to be in a bind over university tag

Hyderabad: About 3,500 students admitted in various under-graduate programmes in two higher educational institutions in Telangana, claiming to have got the status of 'university' are reportedly not eligible for applying for higher studies in any Central universities, IITs, IIMs and similar national institutions.

On condition of anonymity, an official of the Telangana State Higher Education department (TSHED) said the two higher educational institutions (HEIs) in question are Guru Nanak University and Sreenidhi University.

The two varsities claim to have acquired the status of a 'university" under 'The Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2018 (Act N. 11 of 2018)', also under the subsequently amended 'The Telangana State Private Universities Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022', passed on September 13.

Because, as per norms under Section 22 (1) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, a degree can be awarded only by a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act, or, an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

Guru Nanak and Sreenidhi universities fail to fulfill these conditions.

The sub-section (1) of 22 reads, "no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree."

It further provides, "'degree' means any such degree as may, with the previous approval from the Central government, be specified in behalf by the commission by notification in the Official Gazette."

Apart from the UGC regulations, there is a specific provision in the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act. Chapter -II of the Act specifies norms related to establishing a university.

Section 7 of Chapter II clearly states that "the private university shall implement the relevant UGC (Establishment of and Maintenance of Standards in Private Universities) Regulations, 2003 and any other rules and regulations laid down by the UGC and other regulatory bodies from time to time."

Against this backdrop, the two HEIs fail to fulfill the UGC norms and the specific Act of Telangana enacted for establishing private universities. The two universities did not have the legal status conferred upon them at the time of admission of students, despite claiming they have a "university' status.

Making the degrees awarded by them in the name of Guru Nanak University and Sreenidhi University not a legal tender for admission to higher educational institutions recognised by the UGC, All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other regulatory bodies anywhere in the country to pursue higher studies.

Besides, they are not eligible to seek employment in any Central government departments and entities which stipulate a prerequisite that their degrees should have recognition from the UGC, AICTE and other regulatory bodies.