Hyderabad: 6,612 mt of garbage, 2,209 mt of debris removed in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: On the third day of the 'Pattana Pragathi' programme, on Sunday the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials and teams removed about 6,612 metric tonnes of garbage and 2,209 metric tonnes of debris in the GHMC limits.

The GHMC teams also removed thorn bushes along 144 km of road. They de-silted, 17 km of nalas, cleaned 28 water bodies/tanks, removed garbage from 53 parks, besides fogging in 1.32 lakh houses, the corporation stated in a release.

The civic body also took up civil works and fixed 14 water-logging points in various parts of city. The GHMC staff cleaned community places, schools, Anganwadis, ward offices and health centres, besides identifying dilapidated houses.

These activities are in addition to cleaning of 1,028 public toilets and 40 crematoriums/graveyards. Meanwhile, the GHMC staff took up plantation of 6,319 saplings, besides avenue plantation.

The GHMC is maintaining a record of before and after pictures of places where the Pattana Pragathi works related to precautionary and preventive measures against seasonal diseases, sanitation and solid waste management and Telangana Ku Haritha Haram were taken up (under which saplings were planted and seeds laid).

Meanwhile, ahead of the monsoon, the GHMC fenced the open nalas and has put up sign-boards near them to alert people on deep nalas and to warn of levying penalties if garbage is dumped in them.