Hyderabad: 9 private buses seized for violating norms

The Regional Transport Officials (RTO) have seized nine private travels' buses for violating norms. The seized buses are found to be plying illegally during the festival.



The officials on Thursday carried out inspections near Pedha Amberpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) and seized the buses having no valid documents. The buses that were seized belong the Orange travels'. The RTO officials also conducted inspections in Shamshabad and registered cases against six private travels' buses for violating norms.

The officials said that action would be taken if the vehicles are found being operated by violating norms.

It is known that the TSRTC has deployed 4,300 additional buses for Sankranti. Also, the Motor Vehicle Inspectors and officials from Vigilance Wing of RTC were asked to make sure that no authorized vehicles ply during this period. The RTA officials also swung into action to stop unauthorized buses within city and on outskirt during Sankranti.