Hyderabad: A Revanth Reddy, T Harish Rao scapegoats in KCR games says MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad : National BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted on Thursday that TPCC president A Revant Reddy and Health Minister T Harish Rao will be scapegoats in the game of BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He described as incorrect that KCR had called Harish Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao for a discussion in Pragati Bhavan on party manifesto for the ensuing Assembly elections. "In fact, both of them were fighting for the Chief Minister's chair and mounting pressure, fighting right before the BRS chief.

Harish claimed seats as he had participated in the separate statehood movement and objected to them being handing over to KTR who heli-dropped from the US." It is giving a headache to KCR trying to broker peace between the two warring kith in the family. The BRS chief has also been holding parleys with the TPCC chief through emissaries.

Bandi claimed that the Congress has not finalised its list of candidates as the CM has not yet approved it. He claimed that the BRS graph has fallen so low and in a pitiable condition that it is hiring "adda coolies and presenting party scarfs to showcase new joining in party." The BRS is conspiring to come back to power by forming a government with support of the Congress and AIMIM’.

The list of BJP candidates has been sent to Delhi. It will be announced as soon as it is finalised, Bandi said.