Hyderabad: A year on, no help yet for accident victim's wife

Somajiguda: It has been about a year since SonkumariJangde lost her husband in a tragic accident while doing masonry work at CVSR College in Ghatkesar. As the college management failed to provide compensation for the death of her husband GajapathiJangde even after a year, on Thursday she knocked on the doors of TS Human Rights Commission.

With the support from Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) Sonkumari came to Hyderabad and submitted a complaint also to Minister of Labour and Commissioner. The complaint said, "My husband was working at a construction site at CVSR College at Venkatapuram in Ghatkesar. While doing work on February 18, 2020 he died after falling from 4th floor. I along with my relative filed a police complaint and later, the case was closed as accidental death and no notice has been handed over to me," she added.

At the time of handing over the body, the management of CVSR College and the police officials had assured that fair and equitable compensation would be paid to the family members of the departed worker. "So far the management neither contacted me nor made any efforts to pay compensation in accordance with law and humanitarian considerations. In fact, they threatened me in un-parliamentary language stating that they did not owe any compensation and manhandled me. Now, I along with HMS approached HRC for the justice and legal action against the management," she said.

Speaking on the issue, the HMS National vice president, Sudhershan Rao Sarde said, "The matter was brought to their notice and HMS visited the place of death and work site and also discussed the matter with concerned officials of the CVSR College and also police officials of the jurisdiction. Till now, no compensation has been paid, and the management was very callous, adamant and irresponsible in their behavior with the family members of the deceased worker."

"The Government of Telangana should conduct inquiry into the death of the migrant worker late GajapathiJangde and fair and equitable compensation of Rs 26 lakh should be paid to the family of the deceased worker," he added.

Speaking about the pathetic state in which labourers were working in state, he said that employment to the dependent should be provided by the management of the Principal employer and strict implementation of workplace safety norms at all workplaces.

"Safety equipment and safety training for all migrant workers should be ensured. We also demand for establishment of grievance redressal cells with tripartite representation to deal with emergencies and fatalities for migrant workers in the state," said Riaz Ahmed, the State president of HMS.