Hyderabad: ACB arrests Uma Maheshwar for disproportionate assets

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T S Uma Maheshwar Rao for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After raids on his house in Hyderabad and 13 other places in Telangana and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh till late Tuesday, ACB arrested Uma Maheshwar, who was serving as ACP in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) at Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad. The ACB seized valuable documents for 15 lands and other properties, cash, gold, silver items, and other movable properties worth about Rs 3.5 crore.

The ACB will produce the official before a magistrate. The anti-graft agency is also likely to seek his custody to gather more information about his assets. On Tuesday, special teams of ACB conducted raids at the ACP’s residence in Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad and simultaneous raids at his relatives and friends’ houses in the city and other parts of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. There are also allegations that he is involved in irregularities and misuse of his official position. The ACP is the investigation officer in the high-profile Sahithi Infra fraud case, in which the accused duped customers to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore.