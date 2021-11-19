Hyderabad: Addagutta caught in a web of woes

Addagutta: The residents of Addagutta, while pouring out their woes, rued the nonchalance of GHMC authorities in addressing the civic issues in their area. They said despite many pleas, the issues, especially the bad internal roads, clogged sewer lines causing sewage overflow, trees chopped and dumped on roads, nonfunctional streetlights, continuous overflow of drinking water and garbage dumped on open spaces and colony roads remain unsolved.

Locals said that though the colony was established many years ago, the basic civic facilities still remain elusive.

"The main issue concerning everyone in the area is shabby internal roads with uneven drains. During monsoon, the rainwater along with sewage floods the entire area. The water often gets into the ground floors of houses and apartments. Further, the sewage overflow has become a daily nuisance with strong stench emanating from it. The mosquito menace is also on the rise.

Another issue is continuous overflow of drinking water. We have many times complained to the officials concerned to carry out repairs to the drinking water pipelines to stop the flow, but no action has been taken to fix the issue," said Umesh Rao, a resident of Addagutta. "After sunset, it is difficult to travel on these roads with streetlights not functioning for the last many months. Many minor accidents have also been reported from this area. The GHMC officials have failed to act on complaints which run into hundreds," said a resident of Addagutta.

"Besides the sewage overflow, the heaps of garbage dumped on open plots and colony roads is filling the air with noxious smell. Also, the pothole-ridden colony roads are posing a great threat to road users. We request the civic body to address the issues as early as they can," urged T Anil, another resident of Addagutta.