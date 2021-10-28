Hyderabad: Agri-Horticultural Society to usher in green revolution

The Agri-Horticultural Society, Public Gardens, has come up with a plan to open its green arena for the public with several new initiatives to propagate gardening methods and techniques bringing experts, environmental enthusiasts and plant-lovers together at one place.

From rebuilding the infrastructure to decorating with different species of fruits, flowers and ornamental saplings, the society, led by chairman Anil Kumar Venkat Epur, is all set to give a complete facelift to its arena. To realise the dream, it has decided to utilise the services of its members having expertise in gardening.

T Narasimha Das, vice-chairman, informed that "We plan to rejuvenate the society with all types of saplings of fruit, flowers and ornamental varieties, besides medicinal plants, that would surely give a fillip to it.

Also, we are rolling out some changes in the amphitheatre to provide agri-experts and plant enthusiasts a proper platform where one can disseminate ideas about garden raising while the other can emulate it in their houses, thereby ushering in a green revolution in the city. For this we would utilise services of members having excelled in raising gardens while serving for a long period."

About the plans, he said, the society was renovating the obsolete structures to give them a soothing and refreshing look. "We meticulously planned to meet the quality plant material demand of fruit growers interested in home and terrace gardening. Training to raise poly house vegetables and flower cultivation are the exceptional features of our services."

He said, "The society would conduct training programmes in compact batches throughout the year. We also have expert hand on terrace gardening, organic farming, Bonsai gardening, vegetative propagation, pruning techniques and beekeeping. We extend training programmes for malis and garden supervisors, besides extending crop specific technical services under the ambit of society."

"Within two-three months we will transform the society into a state-of-the-art horticulture training centre," he said, adding that "we are rolling out membership drive soon to increase the number from 400 to 1,000 that would provide people from different professional streams an opportunity to acclimatise with nature through learning gardening methods and became a part of green revolution," stated Das.

A Surender Reddy, executive councillor of society said, "There are 10,000 saplings of fruit, flower and ornamental variety on display at the society. It is open for the public from 10 am to 5 pm. People, especially plant-lovers. can avail the opportunity by visiting on any weekdays, except Monday."