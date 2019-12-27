Hyderabad: Aid distributed to differently abled in Babu Khan Estate

Nampally: Faiz-e-Aam Welfare Trust distributed and provided financial aid to 30 differently abled people including girls at a function held in Babu Khan Estate near Basheerbagh on Thursday. Iftekhar Husain, a trustee, Zahid Ali Khan, Chief Editor of Siasat, and others attended the programme.

Iftekhar informed that the trust had been engaged in social work for 35 years, to provide free education, training, food, healthcare and basic necessities to the deprived sectors of the society and helping transform the beneficiaries into good citizens, who could contribute to the betterment of the society.