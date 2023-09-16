Live
- Vizianagaram: Medicos thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for good facilities in new colleges
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th September 2023
- Narasaraopet: ‘Youth festivals help bring out innate talent in students’
- Guntur: TDP holds prayers, deekshas for release of N Chandrababu Naidu
- Rajamahendravaram: Alliance with BJP, TDP a historical necessity says JSP president Kandula Durgesh
- Very few new antibiotics in the pipeline
- Maligning the media is not ‘Samabhav’
- Greater thrust needed for green energy transition
- Telangana police wins FICCI Smart Police Award 2022 for worksite school project
- Tirupati: TTD retired employees to get house sites
Just In
Hyderabad: AIMIM’s Tiranga Bike Rally in city tomorrow
Highlights
Hyderabad: The AIMIM is organising a Tiranga Bike Rally followed by a public meeting on the occasion of National Integration Day on September 17. The...
Hyderabad: The AIMIM is organising a Tiranga Bike Rally followed by a public meeting on the occasion of National Integration Day on September 17. The Tiranga Rally starts from Dargah Yousufain, Nampally (after Namaz e Zohar) to Hockey Grounds, (EdigahBilali) Masab Tank at 1 pm.
The public meeting will be held at the Hockey Grounds (EdigahBilali) Masab Tank at 2 pm. Party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, party legislators, corporators and a large number of party workers will participate in the Tiranga Rally and address the public meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS