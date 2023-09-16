Hyderabad: AIMIM’s Tiranga Bike Rally in city tomorrow

Hyderabad: The AIMIM is organising a Tiranga Bike Rally followed by a public meeting on the occasion of National Integration Day on September 17. The Tiranga Rally starts from Dargah Yousufain, Nampally (after Namaz e Zohar) to Hockey Grounds, (EdigahBilali) Masab Tank at 1 pm.

The public meeting will be held at the Hockey Grounds (EdigahBilali) Masab Tank at 2 pm. Party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, party legislators, corporators and a large number of party workers will participate in the Tiranga Rally and address the public meeting.