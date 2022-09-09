Hyderabad: All set for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: After a war of words between the state BJP and TRS leaders over arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar for the past few days, the stage is now set for the grand finale on Friday. However, what is causing worry is the IMD prediction of heavy rains in the next three days. The devotees and the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti are keeping their fingers crossed.

Meanwhile, the administration has made elaborate arrangements in coordination with the GHMC, police and other civic departments for the smooth immersion of the idols in Hussain Sagar. The Shobha Yatra of Khairtabad's 50-ft Ganesh idol will start at 9 am and will reach NTR Marg around 1 pm and the process of immersion would be over by 2 pm.

The GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, Tourism Department, TSSPDCL and the Fire Departments have made necessary arrangements and have deployed personnel and machinery to ensure that the procession continues without any hiccups.

Following the rain forecast, the Municipal Corporation kept a tight vigil and has taken appropriate measures to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience during the Shobha Yatra. City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi directed the officials and monsoon emergency teams to be vigilant. She directed the teams to clear all water stagnation points across the city. All the GHMC Zonal Commissioners were directed to take steps to ensure that the devotees should not face any difficulties during the Shobha Yatra.

The GHMC has installed over 280 cranes at various water bodies, including 35 at Hussain Sagar, Kapra, Malkam Cheruvu, Nagole, Neknampur, Durgam Cheruvu, Nallagandla Cheruvu and Rajanna Bavi. Already, 74 artificial ponds, including 27 baby ponds, 24 portable ponds and 23 excavated ponds, were set up in all the circles of Greater Hyderabad.

The corporation has also deployed several Ganesh Action Teams (GAT) with 10,000 volunteers. Also, the HMDA deployed 1,000 people to clear the idol remains at Hussain Sagar and the Tourism department placed nine boats at Hussain Sagar. The Fire department stationed 38 fire tenders and four boats at lakes located in Saroor Nagar, Kapra and Pragati Nagar. The HMWS&SB set up over 196 water camps along the route of the Shoba Yatra, at the Tank Bund, and at all immersion pools. Of these, a total of 30.72 lakh water packets have been made available. Apart from water packets, drinking water will also be made available in drums at necessary places.

The Electricity department set up 48 transformers around Hussain Sagar and five around Saroor Nagar apart from installing 101 transformers to illuminate over 48,000 lights along the procession route at a cost of Rs 24 crore. The police has made elaborate bandobast with about 20,000 different police personnel. Field staff of various departments will be present from 6 am on September 9 until the completion of the immersion process.