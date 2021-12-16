Hyderabad: AMSSOI orientation day programme held

Hyderabad: Andhra Mahila Sabha School Of Informatics (AMSSOI) organised an orientation day programme for MBA students 2021-23 batch on Wednesday. Madhu Priya, associate manager, FPS Innovation Labs pvt Ltd, Chennai attended as guest speaker.

She gave tips on how to prepare for corporate world by comparing with oneself for better growth and stand out by being professional all the time. AMSSOI chairman Prof S V Satyanarayana, secretary Y Satyanarayana Rao and director Prof K Vijayalakshmi attended the programme