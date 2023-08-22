Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana competing in corruption, debt says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad/Vijayawada : National BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday called upon the rank and file of the Andhra Pradesh BJP working to bring the party to power in the State under the leadership of AP BJP chief Purandeswari.

The BJP MP, forced to cancel his visit to Vijayawada due to flight delay, virtually addressed the AP BJP leaders and cadre as part of the "Voter Chetan Mahabhiyan" programme.

Bandi said both the Telangana and AP governments are competing in corruption, rising State debt, running an anarchical government and looting the Telugu states."

He said while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao claims to collect Rs 2,500 crore only on applications for liquor licences, AP has earned the dubious distinction of being the only State in the world which has pledged drunkards to raise loans issuing liquor bonds. The YSRCP government had promised to introduce a liquor ban in a phased manner, but has ended up issuing bonds in the name of liquor, he criticised.

Similarly, "If the Telangana CM says he has incurred a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore on Telangana, AP CM finds nothing wrong in raising more than Rs.10 lakh crore debt and AP debt servicing Rs 50,000 crore annually in the name of interest alone.

‘Andhra Pradesh has become a hub for drugs, ganja, alcohol, sand, mining and land mafias. Terming a corrupt and anarchic government as reigning the State, Bandi said time has come to defeat it, to bring a double-engine government in AP to empower the State to become strong with bright future.

Taking strong exception to stall the yatra of Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, he asked could YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy successfully take out his padayatra if the earlier government had done the same thing to him,

He asked the BJP rank and file to be vigilant and actively participate in the ‘Voter Chetan Mahabhiyan’, as the ruling YSRCP is trying to enrol about 10,000 fake votes illegally in each Assembly segment. The Central Election Commission is very serious about it; the CEO of Anantapur ZP was suspended.

Bandi asked the party cadre to be vigilant of such activities. He said the Central statistics show AP has the highest number of ganja smugglers in the country. Besides, of about 28,000 contempt of court cases in the country, AP earned the distinction of being the number one State with 11,348 cases. ‘It shows how democracy is murdered in the State’.

Striking Hindutva chord, Bandi alleged large-scale conversions are taking place in AP. Hindu temples and idols are being destroyed, but the State does not react due to its minority appeasement policy. He appealed to the YSRCP cadre, "think as Hindus. Hindu temples are being attacked. The idols are being destroyed. Hindu festivals are watched with alacrity. They are rooting for one religion and trying to exercise that religion's power. How much longer should they be tolerated? Let's put flags and agendas aside and fight such policies."

He cautioned CMs of both Telugu States are conspiring to come back to power instigating regional passions while people are living peacefully. ‘Also conspiring to create a wedge between the communities to divide society to come back to power.

Bandi asked people to keep the communities aside and think how a government which incurred debts of Rs 10 lakh crore will clear them if it comes back to power.