Hyderabad: Apheresis Centre at Military Hospital inaugurated

Hyderabad: Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area inaugurated the newly established Apheresis Centre at Military Hospital Secunderabad on Tuesday

The Apheresis machine helps in the collection of only the desired blood component and the remainder of the blood is returned to the body. It will be instrumental in treating Dengue cases in this endemic zone by providing single donor platelet from a single donor at a faster rate.