Gachibowli: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad (UoH), invites applications for one- year diploma in Artificial Intelligence(AI) and machine learning, which is specifically designed for working professionals (engineers, software and IT professionals, marketing and sales professionals and managers) and graduate freshers.

The minimum eligibility for the programme is any degree with mathematics in Intermediate (10 plus 2) from any recognised university. The programme is being jointly offered with AAIC (Applied Roots) who will provide the technical and placement support.

The programme is divided into two semesters and offered in a blended manner with online videos and online live interactive sessions delivered by industry and academic experts from the UoH.

The programme concepts of five subjects and project work, with a total of 43 credits, including essentials for AI, data analysis and visualization, machine learning, advanced machine learning, deep learning.

CDVL is offering 16 diploma programmes aimed at skill up-gradation, knowledge orientation and employability enhancement. Students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. The admitted students will be given a well-prepared soft copy of the study material.

They will also have an online facility for accessing video lectures and study material. Admissions are open now with the new batch commencing on September 15. The application process can be completed on www.appliedroots.com by paying the registration fee of Rs 300 through the payment link provided by UoH. For further details can contact: pgduoh@appliedroots.com 91-8080806983 and 040-24600264 Last date for submission of application is September 5.