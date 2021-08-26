Hyderabad: Army Public School observes Water Conservation Week

Golconda: The Army Public School here observed the Water Conservation Week on August 25 on a virtual platform. The theme of the event was 'no water, no Life'. It was an effort to spread awareness about conserving groundwater and proper utilisation of rainwater. Around 475 students and teachers logged in to witness the event. The convention started with students taking a pledge to conserve water. This was followed by an inspirational thought that was conducive for the occasion. The students were reminded that every drop of water is precious, and that water cycle and life cycle are interlinked.

A mesmerising dance performance on 'Paani Anthem' invoked the audience to save, conserve and protect water bodies. To emphasise upon the significance of water, students of X class made a short movie on future of the planet without water. They presented depressing pictures of the status of lakes, rivers and oceans. They showcased the steps taken by the school to conserve and preserve water. Use of rain harvest pit with a capacity of 10,000 liters, usage of sprinklers to water garden and tree plantation campaign, 'one child one tree', are some of the measures taken under the guidance of principal Vidya Muralidharan. These steps have resulted in a cleaner and greener campus replete with abundant flora and fauna.

Special guest Madhulika S Chaudhary, known as the 'Lady of the Lake' and founder of NGO Dhruvansh, spoke about her journey from a successful technocrat to a nationally decorated and accomplished environmentalist. She shared her experience of how she restored the Neknampur lake from decay to a bio-diversity rich tourist park.

Students asked her questions ranging from what inspired her to parental reaction when she decided to crusade for the wilderness after leaving the corporate sector. Madhulika inspired the students to be the "change" and play an active role in saving the environment. Vidya thanked the guest for encouraging the students to take corrective measures to save the environment.