Hyderabad: Auto-driver attempts self-immolation near Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver attempted self-immolation in front of Pragati Bhavan on Friday demanding the government to provide a double-bedroom house for him.

The driver identified as Chander reached Pragati Bhavan on Friday morning and doused himself with kerosene. He demanded the government to provide him a double-bedroom house, one of the projects launched by the Telangana government. The police on duty at the Chief Minister's camp office foiled the suicide bid of the man and took him into custody. The



The police said that Chander had also attempted suicide in front of assembly in 2010. The driver is said to have actively involved in the separate statehood movement.



Last week, a man attempted suicide in front of Ravindra Bharati by setting himself on fire. The man identified as Narlakanti Nagulu sustained 25 per cent burn injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital. The man alleged that he was dissatisfied with the policies of the government and has not benefitted anything from the statehood.



He then doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire and the police posted on assembly duty rushed him to hospital.

