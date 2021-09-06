Hyderabad: Awards presented to 21 on Teachers' Day

Nampally: Prominent promoter of art and culture, Keerthi Arts Academy, organised a function to give away the Nandi National Service Award and Nataraja Natya Kala Shiromani and Nandi Natya Kalaanjali Award-2021 at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, here, as part of the Teachers' Day celebrations.

Overall, 21 persons were conferred awards for distinguished services in various fields. Mohammad Shamsuddin, CEO of Sports Village, received the award from S Venugopala Chary, special adviser to the State government. He was honoured for his efforts to promote sports across disciplines.

Among those who attended the function were Uppala Srinavas Gupta, chairman, Telangana State Tourism Corporation, B S Ramulu, first chairman of Telangana BC Commission, Kondaveeti Jaya Parasad, MD, Metro TV channel, Dr M R Choudary Vadlapatla. film producer and chairman of MRC Group, Hi-ife Industries. Dr Adil Khundmiri, legal adviser to the Tourism department, and Dr Padmini Gagulapalli, executive committee member, Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce.