Hyderabad: Badangpet gets rid of stray dog menace

Badangpet: Unlike the other neighbouring municipalities, the Badangpet area is more privileged in handling the canine menace and the recurrent stay dog attacks. Thanks to the municipal corporation for setting up its kind of 'Stray Animal Care Centre' that makes the residents completely safe from stray dog attacks, specially during peak summer seasons.

Spread over 1,200 square yards in a completely isolated place away from residential habitations, the centre is home to around 60-65 stray dogs caught and shifted to the facility from different municipal areas.

Costing Rs.40 lakh, the centre was established only last year with an operation theatre and manned by six staffers, besides a veterinary doctor who was assigned to keep track of the canines health, while the staff take care of food being served to the stray animals.

"A multi-level cage system was built at the centre to keep strays safe from all types of weather. Food and water is being provided to them with every interval while the veterinary doctor attends to them when a medical emergency arrives. A stray animal catching van is also provided to attend to complaints of dog menace," informed Krishna Mohan Reddy, Commissioner Badangpet Municipal Corporation.

Inaugurated by Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy last year, the centre is first of its kind in the Maheshwaram constituency that arguably solves cases of stray dog attacks. It comes as a sigh of relief for people of surrounding areas who until now were found complaining about stray dog menace.

Mahesh, a local elatedly said: "Most times the municipal staff, specially the sanitation team, was found struggling to keep dogs safe after catching them from different localities due to absence of such a facility. The centre is helping them to address complaints of stray dog attacks from different areas."

Unfortunately, Badangpet Municipal Corporation is located next to Jalpally municipality from where most cases of stray dog attacks were reported. While no such centre was found there to rescue the locals facing dog bite menace.