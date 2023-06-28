Hyderabad: Bakrid to be celebrated on Thursday

As Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) to be celebrated on Thursday, the sheep, and goats are in demand. Muslims are purchasing the annual ritual sacrifice have to shell out extra money compared to previous years, as the animal prices were shoot up.



Depending on the size and breed, the traders who have setup stalls on roadside in Falaknuma, Chandrayanagutta, Barkas, Malakpet, Chanchalguda, Engine Bowli, Kalapatthar, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh, Asif Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Golconda and some other areas are hopeful of selling of their stock before the festival.

In the city, the traders are selling a pair of sheep between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000 which is Rs 8,000 more than the price that was during last year’s Bakrid.

Some traders attribute the rise in prices and low supply of the animals to different factors including increase in transportation costs, and documentation by the authorities. A trader, at Tolichowki who had bought livestock from Shadnagar told The Hans India that there has been very strict rules/regulations to bring stock to City, after getting all certificates and receipts, after the examination of all animals the concerned authority is issuing certificates of fit to be slaughtered or fit to travel.

The animal comes local markets like Jalpally, Jiyaguda and other districts like Singichella, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Mahboobnagar, Gadwal, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Vikarabad, Tandur, Kurnool etc. and from other states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh etc.

Maulana Mohammed Rizwan Qureshi, Khatib of Mecca Masjid, said “a sacrificial sheep or goat has to be above the age of one year, a sacrificial bull, ox or buffalo has to be above the age of two years, and the animal should be free from obvious defects.”

Muslim clerics and the public representatives appealed to their brethren to dispose of the animal viscera properly to keep the streets clean. “It is our collective responsibility to uphold the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb of our city and maintain peace,” said Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain.

Police installs check posts

The police department is make all the arrangements to ensure that no prohibited animal is transported inside the City by setting up check-posts at all the major junctions which connect Highways.

The livestock traders have been asked to produce valid documents for transporting the livestock into Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. As part of measures to be taken up for preventing any violence related to the prohibited animal, the police officials in coordination with the GHMC, have geared up for the smooth conduct of Bakrid festivities.

Eidgahs in the city spruced up for Eid

Considering the possibility of rain during the Eid prayers, special measures were taken up. The authorities installs tents at Eidgahs. These tents will provide shelter to the worshippers in case of inclement weather.