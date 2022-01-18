Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar asks party leaders to ensure victory in SC assembly segments

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asked the party leaders to ensure its victory in 19 SC Assembly constituencies in the next elections.

"Victory of the party in the SC constituencies was very important as it would help the BJP to come to power," he stressed while addressing a coordination meeting of the leaders of the SC constituencies.

Bandi stated that the State and national leaders of the party were conducting surveys on the status of the party in the SC constituencies. He said they had constituted the SC Assembly constituencies coordination committee with an objective to win all 19 SC Assembly seats in the next elections. He asked the party leaders to prepare an action plan to attract the attention of all sections of voters from the SC constituencies to the party.

Stating that the party got only nine per cent votes in Chopadandi SC seat and 2.52 percent votes in Manakondur SC seat in the 2018 elections, Sanjay said the percentage of votes had gone up to 61 in Choppadandi and 51.5 percent in Manakondur constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Bandi noted that he won with a majority of around 1 lakh votes thanks to the increase in the percentage of votes. Meanwhile, he will hold a similar meeting with the ST Assembly constituencies coordination committee on Wednesday. The committee is headed by former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao and has five members. Bandi will also hold a meeting with the office bearers of different morchas of the State party unit the same day. Eliminedu assigned land victims meet

The assigned land victims of Eliminedu from Ibrahimpatnam mandal called on Bandi. The oustees met Bandi as members of the Eliminedu Assigned Land Victims' Association. They alleged that the State government had forcefully taken over hundreds of acres of their assigned lands for TSIIC without paying any compensation.