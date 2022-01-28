Hyderabad: Bansilalpet stepwell regains sheen, glory

Hyderabad: The 17th century stepwell of Nizam era that was restored at Bansilalpet would be inaugurated on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. Soon the heritage structure will be illuminated to make it a tourist attraction.

Speaking to media, after inspecting the restoration works being taken up at the open stepwell on Thursday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said more than 2,000 tonnes debris has been removed from the well to make the water clean, and in future such stepwells in the city would be restored and promoted under tourism.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, along with Kalpana Ramesh, Founder of Rainwater Project inspected the stepwell.

According to Kalpana Ramesh, who heads the social enterprise Rainwater Project, "The well is 30.5 metres long, 19.2 feet wide and 53 feet deep. It was completely filled with waste and after six months of hard work, NGO and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed 2,000 metric tons of garbage."

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said that Municipal Administration Minister has directed to identify the ancient structures in the city and take necessary steps for the restoration and conservation. As part of this, the MJ Market has already been developed and the old structures like Monda Market, Miralam Mandi, Sardar Mahal will be restored soon. There are 44 such wells in the city, among which six wells including Bansilalpet, Bapughat, Gachibowli, Sitaram Bagh, Gudi Malkapur and Shivbagh have already been restored. Another 20 wells will be restored soon.

Beautification of Gandhi statue and surroundings

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced that the surroundings of the Gandhi statue on MG Road in Ramgopalpet division will be developed. On Thursday, the minister inspected the surroundings of the Gandhi statue along with Arvind Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that a new Gandhi statue would be erected next to the existing one. He also directed Transco to relocate the existing power transformers there. He explained that in addition to the existing site, the adjoining space will also be utilised for development works. Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy showed the model of Gandhi statue to the Minister.