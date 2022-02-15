Hyderabad: Barring Muslim girls in hijab from classes termed 'oppression'

Hyderabad: Muslim women and girls here on Tuesday strongly condemned and protested the hijab (headscarf) ban in Karnataka. Girl students of Udupi college have been attending classes in school uniform covering their head and neck with same color scarf for years.

Dozens of women staged a protest at Hockey Ground Shantinagar, near Masab Tank, against the Hijab row in Karnataka. They staged a silent protest while carrying placards 'Hijab is my right' to show solidarity with girl students of Karnataka educational institutions, who were denied entry into their classrooms for wearing hijab.

According to the Muslim Women Association, women are ordered in Holy Quran (Surah Ahzab) verse 59. And it is an obligation in religion to cover themselves when they step out. "The hijab has nothing to do with education. We have the right to education, but some people are trying to deny us that opportunity by raking up this issue. Said protesters the Constitution guarantees rights to religious freedom under Article 25. Forcing Muslim students and teachers to remove hijab is violation of fundamental right and an act of oppression.

"We appeal to the Karnataka government to take back the GO which prohibits Hijab in institutions. We appeal to the State and the Central governments to ensure safety and security of Muslim girl students wearing hijab. Saffron shawl extremists are roaming free on roads terrorising Muslim girls in hijab".

"We demand restoration of status quo; girl students should be allowed into classrooms till the HC hearing ends; thank all secular parties and CMs who supported Muslim girls' rights for hijab".