Hyderabad-based Grene Robotics rolls out drone defence dome system, Indrajaal

Hyderabad: Grene Robotics has designed and developed India's first 100 per cent indigenous Unified, Distributed and wide-area Autonomous Drone Defense Dome called Indrajaal. Indrajaal will protect a large area of 1000-2000 sq. km per system against threats such as UAV's, Incoming Weapons, Loitering Munitions, Low-RCS targets autonomously.

Grene Robotics has developed extensive AC6ISRT capabilities in the form of Defence OS over an 8 year of R&D journey backed by decades of system development experience for the armed forces. Grene Robotics advisory board consists of Retired Defense Scientific Advisor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, BEL Director and AirForce vetran who was instrumental for designing India's most comprehensive command and control system for the Indian Air Force called IACCS.

Why is this critical?



India must stop adopting reactive measures and embark on responsive and autonomous systems to be prepared for modern warfare. Manual weapons and point based defense systems cannot fight modern warfare driven by AI and Robotics. For the first time in India and many times globally rogue forces have adopted cutting-edge technologies such as UAV's, Smart Swarms etc. Jammu Air Base on June 27th was attacked by such technologies to drop explosives next to Mi-17 hangar.

PLA is already toying with advanced weaponry in Western Theatre Command (WTC) tasked with military operations against India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Drones are being used to train the infantry to conduct beyond Visual Line of Sight Targeting. The PLA also developed a high-altitude and high-speed armed drone, the WJ-700, in 2021. In 2020, it introduced armed robots, and in 2021, reconnaissance robots, in its military exercises.

Autonomous Defense/Weapon Systems is the 3rd revolution of the warfare and Indrajaal's design principles are based on delivering such autonomy to the Defence Forces leveraging a combination of 9-10 modern technologies powered by Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Robotics that is capable of identifying, assessing, deciding, acting and evolving autonomously in real-time. Whether the threat is single or multiple or a combination of UAVs, Low-RCS, Loitering munitions and such, Indrajaal is capable of countering all such threats.