Hyderabad: Be brave to fight Covid-19 says Covid survivor Jyoti Katuri

Hyderabad: After fighting the Covid-19 and being hospitalised for more than three months Jyoti Katuri on Saturday recovered from the virus. Jyoti is a house wife and lives in Kacheguda, she was the only person in her family who tested positive for the infection.

"The moral support I got from my family had not just helped me but worked as a weapon to defeat the virus. Despite taking precautions I got infected, initially started feeling dizzy and then slowly my health became worse, after hospitalisation, I tested positive," she said.

She further said that immediately doctors took her into the ICU and gave her the emergency treatment, later for 12 days the doctors at the King Koti Hospital treated her with all medications, oxygen and food. Though there has been a fear among people that once someone enters the ICU it is difficult to return back alive, breaking the door of fear Jyoti came out with a smile on her face and was shifted to normal ward.

Jyoti said, "I didn't lose my hope, to ignore the stress in the ward, I made good friends beside my bed there was another woman, she and I use to talk about family and more, the good conversation also helped me to be mentally strong."

In the end while she was leaving the hospital premises after testing negative on Saturday she urged people to have faith in the health system and asked them to follow government guidelines to defeat the Covid-19. "Be brave to fight Covid-19, "Jyoti added.