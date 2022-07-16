Hyderabad: Bihar Craft Fair underway at Shilparamam, Madhapur

Hyderabad: The Bihar Industries department is organising a 'Bihar Craft Fair' from July 15 to 25 at Shilparamam, Madhapur. Handicrafts, handlooms and khadi items made by skilled craftsmen, weavers, and entrepreneurs of Bihar are being displayed at the fair. "This is the first time we are in Hyderabad. We have heard about people's love for art and craft. This is the reason we came to the city," said Alok Kumar, special secretary-cum director, Upendra Maharathi Shilp Anusandhan Sansthan, Bihar.

"A total of 80 stalls are being set up in the fair. Different types of handicrafts, handlooms, and khadi item will be on display. The fair will run from 10:30 am to 8 pm," he said.

"Live demo of five arts like Sikki, Manjusha, Sujni, Madhubani painting and Tikuli will be available at the fair. People will be able to see live handicraft items being made, which is the attraction of this fair," said Kumar. "We feel this is a festive time in the city because it's the time of Bonalu and people want to celebrate culture." "There will also be a glimpse of the traditions and culture of Bihar seen through cultural programmes.

Along with music, folk dances will be presented, which will enhance beauty of the fair even more. Stalls of delicious dishes from Bihar are also being set up at the fair. You will get a chance to enjoy various delicious dishes," shares Kumar. Alok Kumar, Shilparamam GM Anjaiah and AO Venkateshwarlu were present at the inaugural of the fair.