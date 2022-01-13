Hyderabad: Bismillah Colony wallows in utter civic neglect

Jalpally: Years of neglect by the civic authorities has made the Bismillah Colony in Ward No.5 of Jalpally municipality another lacklustre slum on the city outskirts searing under multiple civic issues.

Out of the 28 wards, Bismillah colony represents Ward No.5 and rubs shoulders with neighbouring areas such Haroon Colony, Sayeed Colony and Subhan Colony. As the area stands as extreme slum habitation on the city outskirts, most of the dwellers are daily wage labourers and eke out a living through day to day work.

Rubbing shoulders with other slum areas of the municipality, Bismillah Colony too shares the same suffering and hardships the people of neighbouring colonies.

Lack of roads, sewerage, sanitation and other amenities turned this colony into a completely impoverished area while local people, mainly from poor background, are made to suffer in silence.

Messy streets filled with overflowing sewer, cart track roads, mounds of scattered garbage and pockets of sludge in every street are the few macabre scenes that paint an utter unhygienic picture of the Bismillah Colony in Maheshwaram constituency represented by Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Explaining the unhealthy state of affairs in the colony, Syed Asif, a resident said, "Leave alone basic civic amenities, no proper sanitation is being provided in the colony. One cannot pass through a street or a road easily in the colony without smelling the stink and escape the filth. While the stink overpowered the ambient environment during the daytime, the squeal of dogs galore at night and mosquitoes unleash their terror the same period. No proper health care facilities compound the misery of the colony."

According to Shaikh Faisal, another resident, "People became used to the condition prevailing in this colony, as they are fully aware that the municipal administration will not lend a ear to their grievances to say the least. Had the municipal administration or representatives shown an iota of sincerity towards the grievances and health concerns of the poor people, the situation would not have remained same in the colony."