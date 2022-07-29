Hyderabad: Blood donation camp for thalassemia patients held

Shamshabad: A mega blood donation camp was organised for children suffering from thalassemia disease in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society under Shamshabad police under Cyberabad Commissionerate on Thursday.

Shamshabad zone DCP Jagadishwar Reddy participated as the chief guest and inaugurated the blood donation camp. Later, the DCP said that thalassemia is a genetic disease, many children who are affected by this disease die due to lack of blood, and suggested that every youth should come forward voluntarily and donate blood.

Later, certificates were distributed to the youths and policemen who donated blood voluntarily. The youth who are undergoing recruit training also donated blood voluntarily. Around 200 people participated in the blood donation camp.