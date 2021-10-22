Hyderabad: Blue Birds Colony mired in civic mess

Bolarum: The residents of Blue Birds Colony in Bolarum are grappling with a host of civic issues. While the bad condition of internal roads, incomplete underground drainage works and underdeveloped colony park are the main issues, the lack of a health centre and also the long gap between the electric poles is also pestering many.

With all three internal roads in the colony filled with potholes, the residents demanded immediate repairs to them. They said that they were also facing issues due to poor illumination of roads due to installation of electric poles long apart from each other leading to accidents at nights. While the underground drainage works in only one lane are completed, the works in the remaining two lanes lay incomplete.

"The internal roads in our colony need to be re-carpeted as they are covered with gravel and potholes. During rains, the potholes filled with rainwater hamper the movement of vehicles. Several times, we have complained to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, but no concrete measures have been taken. Also, the other issue we are concerned about is the installation of electric poles far from one other. Because of this, the lanes are not properly visible during nights. It would be better if the electricity department takes the necessary steps," said Akshay Kumar Acharya, president of Blue Birds Colony.

He further said as there was no proper colony park, the children were forced to play on roads. He said if the authorities could develop the GHMC park that is lying underdeveloped, it could be utilised by the locals. He also sought a health centre in the colony as the residents are forced to travel farther distances to avail medical services.

"Whenever we complain to the GHMC officials about perennial issues, they always tell that they would take the issue seriously and start works as soon as possible. But till today, no action has been taken. The drainage system is not proper here. In future our problems might get doubled with the apartments and individual houses mushrooming in the vicinity. It would be better if the GHMC lends an ear to our pleas and completes the works," said Ashfaque Ansari, a resident of Blue Birds Colony.