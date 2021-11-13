Hyderabad: Brain dead techie's organs donated

Hyderabad: The family members of a 30-year-old software employee of the city, Jaideep Ramavath Deeplal, who was declared brain dead, have donated his organs to needy patients, as part of the Jeevandan initiative.

A resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, LB Nagar, Ramavath was travelling on his two-wheeler on November 8 when he lost control and fell down. In the accident, he received grievous injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Malakpet.

The attending team of care-givers had put Jaideep under critical care and provided intensive care for 72 hours. However, his condition did not improve, forcing the team to declare him brain dead due to Road Traffic Accident (RTA) with Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) on November 11.

The Jeevandan volunteers and counsellors from the hospital counselled the family members of Jaideep, including his father Ramavath l, mother Jayalaxmi and brother Pradeep, following which they agreed to donate the organs. The hospital surgeons retrieved two kidneys and liver and sent them to other transplant centres for needy patients, based on the organ donation guidelines of Jeevandan.