Hyderabad: BRS leader hits out at Amit Shah's comment on Muslim quota

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader censured Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the latter's announcement to revoke reservations for Muslim Minorities in Telangana. Lambasting Amit Shah over BJP's stance on Muslim reservations issue, Dr Dasoju Sravan said denying reservations to Muslims will only lead to further poverty and alienation among Minority community and lead to unrest in Telangana.

Dr Dasoju Sravan, an advocate of social justice, also mocked Amit Shah for saying that the reservations revoked from Minorities will be given to OBCs, and dubbed it as just a diverting tactic to sabotage Muslim reservations. He said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that BJP will revoke 4% reservations for Muslims if voted to power in Telangana.