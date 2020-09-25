Hyderabad: Building Regularisation Scheme applicants kept on tenterhooks

Hyderabad: It has been three days since citizens woke up to the SMSes sent by the GHMC about shortfall in Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) applications, triggering panic among the public. They are making beelines at the town planning wing of the GHMC offices. Jayasree, a resident of Shree Apartment in Sainathpuram, says, "When we approached the GHMC, we were told that all applicants were sent shortfall notices and would be intimated after a few weeks and even now the GHMC has not yet completed scrutiny."



Many applicants who received SMSes say they have been unable to log into the know the status of their issue. Sreedevi KP, a resident of Chilkalguda, complained, "I received an SMS, but when I tried to log in, the website says the mobile number does not match. How could I receive an SMS then?"

Gopinath, another vexed applicant, says he submitted all the documents including sanction plan, sale deed, existing plan, market value certificate, indemnity bond, structural stability certificate and all other necessary documents, yet he received a notice. He further added, "It has been four years and the scrutiny is still on. How many times does one have to submit documents?"

The scrutiny of applications commenced in 2015.

A total of 1.13 lakh applications are pending with the GHMC. According to available data, rejection intimations were sent to 2,000 applicants and shortfall notices to more than 90,000 applicants.

Outright rejection intimation was sent to the applicants who constructed on government land, inside colony parks, within full tank level of water bodies and without a clear title. Till date, the GHMC demolished close to 3,000 illegal constructions. Officials say that many have approached the court, and hence the delay in going all-out on demolition of illegal structures.

The timing of the notices, just ahead of the GHMC elections, is being viewed by many to bring in the much-needed money. As per rough estimates, anywhere between Rs 900 crore and Rs 1,000 crore could be collected.

INORDINATE DELAYS

1.3 lakh illegal structures are awaiting regularisation under Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS)

Rejection intimations sent to 2,000 applicants and shortfall notices to over 90,000 applicants.

HC directed GHMC chief to place before it details of illegal constructions pending in courts

GHMC received 10,600 complaints seeking demolition of illegal buildings in GHMC area

It identified 10,000 illegal buildings and has demolished over 3,000

2,400 building owners approached the High Court and obtained restraint orders