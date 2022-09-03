Hyderabad: Call to preserve country's culture & traditions

Hyderabad: Potti Sriramulu Telugu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tangeda Kishan Rao has said that Indian culture and traditions should be preserved. He attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the two-day heritage cultural exhibition titled 'Swadesh Pradarshan' to reflect the culture, traditions, language, dress and food habits, wildlife and vegetation, with important facts of various States, at Oxford Grammar High School auditorium.

He appreciated the school management for arranging the exhibition in a way that students inculcate values with enthusiasm and encouragement of teachers. "It is enabling students to have awareness about culture and enhancing their knowledge. Many changes have taken place in the education system during the last decade; the faculty and students should be congratulated for presenting the programmes to depict the country's culture and traditions to students of today's generation.

Prof. Rao viewed the antiques arranged in the exhibition with interest. He listened with keenness as students explained the cultural traditions of different States. He added that such programmes instil enthusiasm in students.