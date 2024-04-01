Hyderabad can turn AI capital: IT Secy

Hyderabad: The two-day conference ‘AI Days-2024’ will pave the way to position Hyderabad as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capital of the world very soon, said Jayesh Ranjan, State Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT).

Addressing the closing ceremony on the second day of the two-day conference of AI Days 2024 hosted by Swecha, a non-profit organisation with a theme of AI for society, on Sunday, he said, “World over, AI has been excited for decades. But the real trust came just about seven to eight years ago, and gradually, people in India started to notice AI. Telangana is among the first few States to decide, come up with a strategy focused on, and adopt an AI tool for government usage.”

“Further, the government has decided to give top priority to AI-enabled tools in the field of agriculture. The State government’s policy focus is ‘AI for everyone’. The State has also set up an agriculture data exchange, and all possible data sets related to agriculture are made available, he added.

Apart from this, in the last four years, when the AI campaign was started, “We have onboarded 25 AI-enabled solutions for the State government.”

He also announced that the Telangana government will organise a two-day AI Global Summit on July 8 and 9 this year.

During the closing ceremony, Y Kiran Chandra, founder of Swecha, announced that very soon, the organisation will set up a centre for people-centric AI at IIIT-Hyderabad and later scale it up.

During the two-day conference, experts from different verticals of technology, science, life sciences, financial technologies, media, health care, and other areas spoke on adopting AI and ML to come up with home-grown solutions and tools to meet and address challenges the country faces.