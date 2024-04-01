Live
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
- Bangalore South one of BJP’s safest LS constituencies
Just In
Hyderabad can turn AI capital: IT Secy
- Two-day ‘AI Days 2024’ on AI for society concludes on a successful note
- TS to hold two-day AI global summit in July
Hyderabad: The two-day conference ‘AI Days-2024’ will pave the way to position Hyderabad as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capital of the world very soon, said Jayesh Ranjan, State Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT).
Addressing the closing ceremony on the second day of the two-day conference of AI Days 2024 hosted by Swecha, a non-profit organisation with a theme of AI for society, on Sunday, he said, “World over, AI has been excited for decades. But the real trust came just about seven to eight years ago, and gradually, people in India started to notice AI. Telangana is among the first few States to decide, come up with a strategy focused on, and adopt an AI tool for government usage.”
“Further, the government has decided to give top priority to AI-enabled tools in the field of agriculture. The State government’s policy focus is ‘AI for everyone’. The State has also set up an agriculture data exchange, and all possible data sets related to agriculture are made available, he added.
Apart from this, in the last four years, when the AI campaign was started, “We have onboarded 25 AI-enabled solutions for the State government.”
He also announced that the Telangana government will organise a two-day AI Global Summit on July 8 and 9 this year.
During the closing ceremony, Y Kiran Chandra, founder of Swecha, announced that very soon, the organisation will set up a centre for people-centric AI at IIIT-Hyderabad and later scale it up.
During the two-day conference, experts from different verticals of technology, science, life sciences, financial technologies, media, health care, and other areas spoke on adopting AI and ML to come up with home-grown solutions and tools to meet and address challenges the country faces.