Hyderabad: Cantt locals urge CM to open closed roads

Hyderabad: Locals of Secunderabad Cantonment on Tuesday submitted a written representation letter to CM Revanth Reddy and urged him to open the closed roads from Karkhana to Vasavi Nagar.

“The closure of the road at Karkhana has increased the traffic flow, as most of the lanes in Secunderabad are very narrow. Daily the commuters are facing hardships to ply from here. Vexed with issue, we have submitted the letter to CM Revanth Reddy and said that along with opening the road, we have urged to widen it, as it is very narrow,” said Telukunta Satish Gupta, a social activist and local of Cantonment.

