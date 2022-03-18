Hyderabad: Car with TRS MLA's sticker rams into three, toddler dies

A toddler died in a road accident after being mowed down by a car here on road number 45 of Jubilee Hills. The incident occurred when an SUV with TRS MLA's sticker on it rammed into few women who were selling goods at the signal.



One of the women who was carrying her baby fell on the road along with the kid. The boy sustained injuries and died on the spot. Jubilee Hills CI S Rajasekhar Reddy said that the accident took place around 8.45-9 pm when the driver of the vehicle hit the women.



The CI added that the car has a temporary number plate with the MLA sticker on it. The sticker was issued for the recent budget session of Legislative assembly. So far no arrests have been made yet as there was no CCTV camera at the accident spot and the identity of the driver is yet to be known.

