Hyderabad: Cardiologists launch toll-free number for Covid patients

Jubilee Hills: City-based Cardiology Society of Telangana on Wednesday launched a toll-free helpline number (1800 599 3098) to address cardiac-related issues of Covid-19 patients in the State.

The society is a group of practicing heart specialists which supports persons with cardiac problems, and will work 10 am to 4 pm, from Monday to Friday.

The service has dedicated three cardiology experts who will provide guidance on medicines, tests and treatment to Covid-19 patients and those under home isolation. Also, they will educate those who seek information on Covid vaccination.

"The Coronavirus epidemic has not yet ended. Many people lost their lives due to carelessness and negligence. This free helpline will be operated by a control room set up here. Best cardiologists will provide free consultation to patients," said Dr K Narasa Raju, president of the society.

To mark the Doctors Day, the society will offer its gratitude and tribute to all doctors who are playing a crucial role during the pandemic by not only risking their lives, but also saving others.

Dr Ravikanth Athuluri, honorary secretary, said the aim of the service is to address the concerns of those who are in panic about their health during difficult times and those who have heart problems during Covid/post-Covid and who are sceptical in taking vaccines.

During the launch Dr Mukesh Rao, Dr Guru Prakash, vice-presidents, Dr Rajiv Garg, president-elect, Dr Naveen Kumar, Dr Mohammed Sadiq and other doctors were present.