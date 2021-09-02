Hyderabad: Case booked against pub

Gachibowli: A video that went viral on social media was talk of the town on Wednesday. It showed a minor girl aged around 10 dancing to DJ tunes in Lal Street Pub, here the video was recorded by a customer at the pub. He tagged the Cyberabad police while questioning whether it was acceptable to take minor children to pubs.



The Cyberabad police took notice of the video. Officers of the Gachibowli PS were alerted about the incident. The officers visited the pub and began an investigation.

The preliminary investigation found that the place is not a pub, but it is a bar and restaurant. Minors can be escorted to a bar and restaurant along with parents. The girl in the video was dancing with parents, who were monitoring her.

The case was handed over to the Excise department, which took up investigation.