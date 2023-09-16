Hyderabad: Central Crime Station apprehends person who duped others into donating blood and plasma

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) Special Zonal Crime Team West Zone apprehended a person who duped several innocent people who were in emergency need of blood and plasma.

According to police, the accused Reddy Sandeep of Vijayanagaram, Andhra Pradesh used to target the persons who circulated a message on What’sApp and other social media platforms for urgent purposes to obtain blood and plasma. Sandeep would call them and persuade them that he and his friends would donate blood/plasma and he would collect the money, and after he received the money, he would not answer their calls.With this Sandeep duped many innocent people and their lives, exploiting their situations for earning easy money,” said G Venkateshwara Reddy, ACP, SZCT. Police said, the accused was involved in seven cases and was also remanded for 11 months. Earlier, during Covid pandemic he cheated several people in the same manner and collected huge amounts from them. He did not mend his attitude even after getting convicted in several cases and is still committing the same offences.

Following his arrest, the CCS team handed over the accused to Domalguda police for further investigation.

Hyderabad city police appealed to the admins of blood donor groups not to add unknown persons to their Whatsapp/Telegram/FB and other social media groups. They are requested to check all their present members and thereafter add persons as donors only after verification.