Hyderabad: Century-old Sardar Mahal to be transformed as cultural centre

Hyderabad: After years of neglect, the Sardar Mahal, a Nizam-era palace near historic Charminar, is all set to get a facelift as the heritage monument will soon be transformed into a culture centre by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Municipal Corporation under the public-private partnership (PPP) will take up the development works of Sardar Mahal. The approval of Terms of Reference (TOR) has already been given by the GHMC Commissioner.

Sardar Mahal was built in European style during the reign of Nizam Mir Mahboob Ali Khan in the 19th century for one of his consorts, Sardar Begum. However, she never stayed there as she did not like the construction.

However, the building took her name and later in 1965, it was taken over by the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad which set up the Charminar zone office here. After the building was declared a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and INTACH, the GHMC has now taken up the decision to transform Sardar Mahal into a culture centre to promote Deccan's unique history.

According to AIMIM Riyasat Nagar Corporator and member of GHMC standing committee meeting Mirza Saleem Baig, the action plan for Sardar Mahal is to maximise the historical, cultural, social and tourist potential of the Charminar area by creating and strengthening such historic structures surrounding it.

He further said that the public-private built, operate and transfer concept was being followed as the Sardar Mahal would be maintained for the concessionaire period of 10 years. The private agency will map tourism assessment in the vicinity of the site and prepare a demand assessment study and propose a comprehensive action plan for the development of Sardar Mahal.

Further, the agency will prepare a valuation report, feasibility study report, including project structuring and a financial model for the project.