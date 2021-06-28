Hyderabad cheers return of nightlife

Hyderabad: With the lockdown curbs lifted last week, the citizens seem to have forgotten about the spread of the virus and also about the new variant delta virus cases in neighbouring states. The dreadful virus seems to have no effect on people as they continue with their unconcerned attitude. Meanwhile health experts suggest the government be careful to tackle the new mutation and to impose night curfew.



Last week, when the government lifted all restrictions, the nawabi Hyderabadis seemed to enjoy their nightlife again. People who have missed the relishing food at their favourite restaurant during lockdown were enjoying it now. Meanwhile a large number of youngsters are hitting the night club and sunset while taking a stroll around Necklace road, while Covid norms are neglected.

One can observe that eateries are open till late night packed with crowds. Moreover night Dosa hubs are back giving the south Indian foodholics their favourite delicacy. Meanwhile youngsters are brazenly indulging in sitting on chabutras and loitering on roads.

In several areas in Old City including Shalibanda, Moghalpura, Talabkatta, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura, Yakutpura, Hussainialam and other areas like Nampally, Mallepally, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, etc. the citizens were seldom found strictly following the safety guidelines. As people loitered on the streets at night, many shops including the pan shops were opened to sell wares like mouth freshener, tobacco products like pan, cigarettes, gutkhas, tea, and coffee vending.

One of the observers said that the lockdown is lifted but the virus still exists. They need to understand the situation. Murali Krishna, a sexagenarian said, "The young generation must observe the gravity of the situation as the mutation of the virus is also spreading fast which can be harmful to all and especially the elderly at home. They need to stop their loitering and come out only when it is required."

Yousufuddin, a resident of Mallepaly said, "During the curbs, the police were patrolling the areas and had installed check-posts, but now neither is police patrolling nor are any strict norms implemented. It is crazy how hotels and pan shops are open late night entertaining large numbers of people flouting Covid norms.

According to experts, "The new variant is spreading faster than the second wave and it has been revealed it is damaging the immune and respiratory systems severely. Though no single case has been reported in Telangana, the government should not ignore it and should be ready to tackle it," said Dr D Lava Kumar, president of the Indian Medical Association Telangana.

"The variant is spreading rapidly in Maharashtra and Telangana needs to be vigilant and at least the government must impose the night curfew. The norms like social distancing and wearing of face masks should be continued besides accelerated administration of vaccines," he added.