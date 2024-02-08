Hyderabad: City lensman Vootla on a roll capturing splendour of rocks

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, often revered as the City of Pearls, is also the custodian of an extraordinary natural heritage found within the Deccan Plateau—unique rock formations dating back around 2,500 million years. These geological marvels not only contribute to the region’s iconic landscape but also stand as guardians of history, embodying an irreplaceable heritage value. Amidst their silent vigil, these formations enhance the natural beauty of the surroundings. However, the relentless march of urbanization threatens their existence, pushing these ancient sentinels towards the brink of extinction.

In the heart of this pressing concern, Hyderabad-based rock art photographer, Ashok Kumar Vootla, has embarked on a crucial mission. Armed with his camera, Vootla is dedicated to conserving these geological treasures. Through his lens, he captures the majestic beauty of these rocks, striving to create a ripple of awareness about their significance and the urgent need for their preservation.

Reflecting this commitment, a selection of Vootla’s captivating photographs were recently showcased in a three-day exhibition at the Ameerpet metro station. This exhibition provided a panoramic view of India’s rich geological tapestry, featuring photographs from iconic locations across the country, particularly in Southern India. Sites like Golconda, Khajaguda, Gandikota, and Rachakonda were brought to life through Vootla’s photography, offering visitors a glimpse into the country’s diverse rock formations.

Vootla’s photographic journey spans beyond the borders of India, capturing over 2000 images of rock formations worldwide. His portfolio includes the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Grand Canyon in the United States, the prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in the United Kingdom, and a comprehensive collection from across India. Through his work, Vootla not only showcases the beauty and diversity of these natural wonders but also champions the cause for their conservation, highlighting their importance as a bridge between the past and the future, and their role in the biodiversity of our planet.

The Rock art photographer has travelled wide, across India, Europe, UK and US with his camera, being his constant companion, capturing precious moments of life. His Photographic work was exhibited at Chennai, Mumbai, Nasik, Pune and Hyderabad. His Rock Art photographs were exhibited at the Hyderabad Literary Festival during 2019, 2020, 2023 and also Rockathon and Silver Jubilee events of Society to Save Rocks and his Photographs were published in Society’s Newsletters.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ashok Kumar Vootla, Rock art photographer and also an member of Society for Save the Rock, said, “ I have been into Rock art photography from past six years and generally in photography from three decades . I embraced Rock Art Photography due to my passion and always go an extra mile to capture them through my lens. My goal in choosing this unique genre of photography is to identify these amazing rocks and show them in aesthetic forms and prevent them from destruction. Though Rocks look like ordinary boulders to many, I perceive them in different forms like humans, animals, reptiles, and others. It is through this artistic medium I infuse life into the subjects by their forms and create awareness and sensitise people in preserving them through the display of my photographs at various exhibitions. This collection of images is a tribute to the Rocks with a compassionate appeal to save them.”

Sharing about an eye-catching rock, he said my favourite Rock formation is the one I discovered abutting the ORR at LB Nagar, Hyderabad in 2016 and I christened it as ‘One Eyed Gentleman’. Since then, my interest in perceiving rocks in different forms, and I photographed them, depicting them in beautiful forms.