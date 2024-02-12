Hyderabad: ‘City Mega Job Fair’ on Feb 15

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation, Deccan Blasters, plans to hold ‘City Mega Job Fair’ at MP Garden Function Hall in Mehdipatnam on February 15. Companies from various segments will participate in this job fair and will search for desired candidates.

The mela will be held from 8 am to 2 pm for unemployed youth, irrespective of their caste, community, or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills, and offer letters will be given on-the-spot if selected.

Engineer Mannan Khan, Founder, Deccan Blasters, said that several unemployed and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city, and it is the best job mela to get hired. “Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 14,000 youth were placed with jobs,” he added.

The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this fair. The qualification of candidates should be a minimum SSC to any graduation, with or without any experience. The interviews will be conducted at the venue, he said.

Direct job interviews in 60 companies will be held, including IT, bank, logistics, software, medical, automobile, digital marketing, drivers, and accounts, among others.

Entry to the fair is free for the Job mela, and it is associated with Shaik Fareed, an activist. For further details, contact +91 8374315052.