Hyderabad: City MLAs eye hat-trick win

Hyderabad: Winning an election is a daunting task for many, but many of the MLAs from the city are aspiring to hit a hat-trick of victories in the elections as there are many from BRS and a BJP MLA is looking to enter the Assembly for the third time.

Many leaders don't even get a ticket for three consecutive times, but some of the leaders in the city have not only been getting the ticket but also maintaining the winning streak.

The BRS has taken a policy decision to allot tickets to the sitting MLAs for the second consecutive time. Hence, many of the two-time winners are aspiring to continue their winning streak on the performance of the government.

Several ruling party MLAs in the city, such as Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav from Sanathnagar, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud from Secunderabad, MLAs KP Vivekanand from Quthbullahpur, Arikepudi Gandhi from Serilingampally, Maganti Gopinath from Jubilee Hills, G Mahipal Reddy from Patancheru, T Prakash Goud from Rajendranagar, and Kale Yadaiah from Chevella, are among those who are aspiring for a hat-trick. These leaders had won in 2014 and 2018 and if they get elected this time again, it will be a hat-trick of victories.

There may be doubts on why the other BRS MLAs from the city are not here. But the party had changed candidates because of several reasons. For example, during 2014 in Khairatabad, the party TRS had fielded Manne Goverdhan, who lost to Chintala Ramachandra Reddy. In the 2018 elections DanamNagender contested and won from this segment. Interestingly, Danam already has a hat-trick of victories prior to the formation of Telangana.

Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLAs have been winning the successive elections on several occasions showing their strong presence in the old city of Hyderabad. Some of the AIMIM MLAs have won four to five times, including the floor leader in Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The lone BJP MLA, T Raja Singh, is also aspiring for a hat-trick. The BJP had won one seat in the 2018 Assembly elections and that was in Goshamahal. After a big suspense, the party gave a ticket to Singh, removing suspension on him. And now he is aspiring to hit a hat-trick by winning for the third consecutive time. The BJP state president G Kishan Reddy also has a hat-trick of victories in the past.

It would be interesting to see whether the voters elect them or stop them from creating a hat-trick. The elections will be held on November 30 and results will be out on December 3.