Hyderabad: City NGO providing breakfast to poor completes 2,000 days

Hyderabad: The greatest service done to humanity is serving the needy. Run by a youngster, an NGO, which started feeding breakfast to the poor at Niloufer Hospital, has completed 2,000 days of its service to the needy at three other hospitals.

The Humanity First Foundation (HFF) serves upma at all hospitals, as it can be easily cooked and served. Cooked with pure-ghee, 25 kg upma is distributed along with chutney at all hospitals by 9 am, among 1,000 people," said Mohd Sujathullah of HFF.

"I start at 8 am from Maternity Hospital at Koti. Later I arrive at 8.30 am at Niloufer. After completing my work, I proceed to NIMS, Panjagutta, and then Fever Hospital. The quantity is good enough to feed 1,000 persons, be it patients, attendants or any destitute.

It costs me around Rs 5,000, but feeding these people gives me immense happiness. On Thursday, I completed 2,000 days of free food distribution." Sujathullah says, "Breakfast is an important meal. If someone gets this meal at proper time, he will be able to focus on other things. Lunch would not be any big deal, as the day has already started with something in stomach."